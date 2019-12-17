Workbarn Consulting, a human resources and management consulting firm, has kick started a CSR initiative which aims to guide individuals to align their career goals for professional success. Tagged ‘Career BantersWithIfeadi’, the initiativeis the brainchild of Ifeadi Anigbogu, ahuman resources, advocacy and management professional.

The first edition of the initiative was held in Lagos. ‘CareerBantersWithIfeadi’ played host to over 30 young professionals who experienced intensive practical coaching sessions on how to get jobs and excel in their careers.

Speaking on the initiative,the convener, Ifeadi Anigbogu said: “Having been in the recruitment space for long, I understand the talent needs of organizations and the needs of jobseekers. Sometimes, young professionals miss out on great job opportunities because they lack guidance. ‘CareerBantersWithIfeadi’ exists to support them through practical coaching by seasoned HR and hiring professionals to show them exactly what to do to get jobs and excel on the jobs.”

Some of the professionals that coached the participants: Temitope Oyadele, Learning and Development manager, Nestle Nigeria; Chigbo Okeke, head of Business, Avant Halogen and Flora Gabtnoy, from the Centre for Global Enterprise.

Other career coaches present were Linda Ahaneku, head, Human Resources, AgroMall Discovery and Extension Services; Kayode Kolade, Country Manager (Operations & Strategy), TLScontact; Raphael Akinte, Assistant Learning and Talent manager, Africa, PZ Cussons and Clara Ugbor, founder, TuneUp Human Capital Development Limited

Speaking further on the initiative, Ifeadi said: “CareerBanters With Ifeadi aims to help 500 young Nigerians understand how to secure good jobs and excel on the jobs in 2020.

Participants at the just- concluded event enjoyed unrestricted access to professional career coaches who guided them in articulating their career paths and drafting professional CVs. They learnt tips on passing job interviews, how to grow their professional networks, find job openings that fit their career profiles as well as personal side gigs to engage in to develop themselves while waiting for their dream jobs.‘CareerBantersWith Ifeadi’ also afforded them the opportunity to gain access to closed career support groups to guide them an ensure their success.