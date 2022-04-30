As Nigeria celebrates her 2022 workers day, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka who’s the Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups has commended the immense contributions of all Nigerian workers for their sacrifice and steadfastness in building and sustaining the Nigerian economy despite the challenges facing the nation.

Obidike who made this know through his official verified facebook said: ”The role of workers in building a prosperous Nigeria can never be overemphasized and as such, government and other employers of labour must make workers’ welfare a top priority in their policies.

“For any economy to thrive, the labour force has a strategic role to play as they remain the engine room for development.

“There’s need for a periodic review and improvement in workers’ welfare as a way of motivating the Nigerian labour force in adding positive value to the society.

He further urged all Nigerian workers to never relent in their efforts to grow our economy and build a stronger and safer Nigeria.”Obidike concluded