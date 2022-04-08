By Lukman Olabiyi

An attempt to enforce the order of Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, by the Nigeria Police personnel and official of the court have been frustrated by workers of a Chinese firm in Satellite Town area of Lagos State.

Justice Taiwo had on March 20, 2022, granted prayer of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba to seal off two warehouses belonging to the Chinese firm over alleged franchise infringement.

The two warehouses were located at No 194, Marwa Close, Ijegun Egba, Satallite Town and Iya Abiye Street off Umani Cresent, Opposite Will of God Church, Navy Town.

The warehouses were own by a Chinese national and his firm, Gaoxi Ong and Chen Xiao Ming.

Apart from sealing off the warehouses, the court also granted prayer of the police to evacuate all the AKT bulbs and exhibits stocked it.

However, attempt to seal off the warehouse and evacuated the exhibit in it had been rebuffed by workers of the Chinese firm who blocked the warehouses’ entance.

A Nigerian businessman, Ugochukwu Amadi petitioned the IGP, accusing the Chinese firm of franchise infringement, producing and importing fake AKT light bulbs in Nigeria.

IGP in attempt to investigate the matter, filed a motion exparte before Justice Taiwo to seal off and evaluate the exhibit pending outcome of his investigation.

In granting the application to seal off the warehouse and evacuated the exhibit in it, Justice Taiwo held that the warehouses be sealed pending the outcome of investigation by the police.

The court also ordered that inventory of items removed be taken and be moved to another secure warehouse within Lagos.

Justice Taiwo however, gave the respondents option to approach the court to vacate the order if need arise.

