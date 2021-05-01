From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has reiterated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of workers in the state.

The Governor in his goodwill message to mark this year’s workers day, assured that the welfare of workers will continue to take central stage in his administration.

He said “undoubtedly, in the last four years plus, we have displayed total commitment to the welfare of our workers. We believe the workforce is the engine room of governance. We have placed premium on sanitizing the civil service and depoliticizing the system.

“We have severed ties with the obnoxious practice that views all issues affecting the civil service from the prism of politics and ethnicity. Promotion and appointment of workers and Permanent Secretaries have been done as and when due, and on merit.

“We shall continue to pursue excellence and provide a good working environment so that the workforce will continue to function effectively”, the Governor said.

Akeredolu, while appreciating the workers, particularly the labour leaders for the robust relationship and understanding shown his administration in handling labour matters, assured that workers’ welfare will continue to be his administration’s priority.

He noted that COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a big blow on the country’s economy; affecting the financial capacity of the state, especially in the area of workers’ salary.

The Governor assured that matters affecting workers in the state would retain primacy as the finances of the state improves.