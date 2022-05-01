From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Co-chairman, Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), Bishop Sunday Onuoha, has decried the condition of Nigerian workers in some states of the Federation, urging authorities saddled with the welfare of workers to use the occasion of this year’s International Workers Day to address the concerns of workers.

Bishop Onuoha in a good will message to commemorate the International Workers Day, titled, ‘Nigerian Workers: you have been exceptional despite daunting challenges” described Nigerian workers as drivers of the country’s economy, hence they need adequate attention and welfare to improve their services.

He commended the Nigerian workforce for exhibiting high professional standard, assuring them that the sacrifices would not go unrewarded.

The 2013 Global Peace Award Winner who is also the Abia State governorship aspirant under the umbrella of African Democratic Congress (ADC) enjoined Nigerian workers to be unwavering in the discharge of their duties, expressing optimism that their working condition will change for the better soon.

Part of the good will message reads; “I celebrate with you on the occasion of this year’s International Workers Day. You have showcased high professional standards, despite the lime economic realities we have found ourselves in the country.

“It is my believe and prayer that these sacrifices you have been making all these years will not go unnoticed. God will reward you all in your struggles to make our nation better”.