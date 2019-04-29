Romanus Ugwu

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, May 1, as public holiday to enable Nigerian workers celebrate the 2019 Workers’ Day.

Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. (Rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerian workers on their commitment and sacrifice towards building a greater Nigeria.

He commended workers’ effort at ensuring the full implementation of the policies and programmes of government through efficient and effective service delivery to Nigerians and foreigners at large.

Dambazau also called for continuous support of Nigerian workers in government’s effort at re-positioning the economy and moving it to the Next Level, even as he commended them for keeping faith with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s resolve of building a better Nigeria.

The statement from the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, read that the Minister wishes all Nigerian workers a successful May Day celebration.