Our reporters

Kano State Government has abolished the dichotomy between Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) holders in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje made this known during the Workers’ Day celebration at Sani Abacha Stadium, in Kano, yesterday.

According to Ganduje, the decision to abolish the dichotomy is part of his administration’s effort to boost the morale of civil servants in the state.

Ganduje explained that arrangements have been completed for the implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage approved by President Muhammad Buhari.

According to Ganduje, his administration will continue to give priority to the welfare of civil servants and all residents of the state.

Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman in the state, Kabiru Ado-Minjibir, lauded the efforts of the state government in enhancing welfare and working condition of civil servants.

He appealed to the state government to implement payment of allowances for workers of state tertiary institution as applicable to their colleagues in the federal civil service.

On his part, Katsina Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, failed to make a pronouncement on whether his government would implement the new N30,000 minimum wage for workers in the state.

Speaking at a rally organised by the state NLC, at the Muhammadu Dikko stadium, to mark the annual Workers’ Day, Masari only said the state government would follow what he described as the “democratic process” on minimum wage.

The Head of Service, Idris Tune, who represented the governor at the ceremony, and delivered Masari’s message to the workers, said: “As a democratic government, we are going to follow due process on the issue of minimum wage.

“You will find Katsina state government amenable to advice. This government will continue to respect your wishes and aspirations.”

Meanwhile, Taraba workers, who thronged the Jolly Nyame Stadium, in Jalingo, the state capital, to celebrate May Day, left the venue disappointed when Governor Darius Ishaku failed to comment on plans to implement the new minimum wage .

Ishaku’s speech, which was read by his deputy, Alhaji Haruna Manu, maintained tactical silence on the issue of minimum wage, but promised to commence payment of the backlog of pension and gratuity of retired civil servants.

But, some civil servants, who spoke to Daily Sun, but declined to be named, said they had expected to hear good news of immediate implementation of the payment of N30, 000 new minimum wage, which they said the governor tactically avoided.