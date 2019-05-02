Lagos State Government, yesterday, launched new buses under the Bus Reform Initiative (BRI), with free service on five routes.

The state government assured the development would redefine public transportation and make the State globally competitive.

At the Oshodi Transport Interchange, some residents, who enjoyed the free service, praised Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for the buses and the infrastructure provided to support them.

A resident, Adewusi Oluwatobi Emmanuel, said: “I am very happy to board this bus today (yesterday) because it is a thing of joy that something like this can happen in Nigeria. I am happy that I can enter a beautiful bus with free Wi-Fi, free USB port, free air-conditioning and so on.

“With this, I know that this country is going to greater heights. One thing I believe we should do is to work together, love ourselves and before we know it, Nigeria will be one of the best countries in the world.”

On her part, Mrs. Olorunfemi Funmilayo, another resident, said: “I am very grateful to enter this type of bus. When I boarded, I saw the USB charging port and free Wi-Fi. I so much like this and I pray that Nigeria will be great.”

Mr. Adabayo David described the new buses as “a great initiative and I believe that if Lagos can get it right, every other state can get it right and I must give kudos to the visionary governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, for this wonderful initiative. Everything is working fine in the bus and, as you can see, I’m charging my phone.”

Welcoming President Muhammad Buhari to Lagos, last Wednesday, Ambode has declared that the buses as well as operation on Terminal 3 would commence operation on May 1.

Specifically, the free service was launched across five routes, including Berger, to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Berger to Oshodi; Oshodi to TBS; Ikeja to Alausa and Ikeja to Oshodi to commemorate the Workers Days after which normal service starts on May 2.