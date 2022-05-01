From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has lauded Gov. Abdullahi Sule for prioritizing Workers welfare in the state.

This, the Speaker said, has improved on the standard of living of workers and their family members.

The Speaker, who Represent Umaisha/ Ugya State Constituency gave the commendation in his May Day message released today and signed by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna.

Balarabe Abdullahi ( APC) has assured workers of the State Assembly’s continued partnership with the State Government to improve on their welfare and enhance their standard of living.

The Statement quotes the Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi ” The State Assembly under my leadership is proud with the commitment of His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule on workers welfare.

” As His excellency has implemented workers promotion in the state.

” He has cleared the outstanding salaries of the newly employed 496 secondary schools teachers.

“Capacity building workshops are been conducted, prompt payment of salaries, pension and gratuity for retirees and the recent employment of health workers by the Hospital Management Board among others.

” The state government has many workers friendly policies.

” With this gestures and other commitment by His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Workers welfare, we say we are grateful,” he said

Balarabe Abdullahi congratulated workers in the State on the May Day Celebration 2022 describing them as engine room of Government.

” I want to assure our workers that the Assembly will continue to collaborate with the State Government for improved workers welfare,” he said.

The Speaker has acknowledged the support of workers to the government of the day an called for its sustenance.

He also urged workers to continue to work as a team and contribute positively to the development of the state.