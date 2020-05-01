John Adams, Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has expressed the commitment of his administration to reposition the state civil service for better performance as he felicitates with workers and the organized labour in the State as they join their counterparts all over the world to Mark this year’s workers day.

Governor Sani Bello in a message to the workers in the state and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, (CPS), Mary Noel Berje, said the Civil Service remains key to the success of his administration.

He describes the Civil Servants as pivotal to the success of the policy implementation of any administration adding that, “when the civil service is properly positioned, every aspect of government runs smoothly”.

Governor Bello, who acknowledged that every government needs a vibrant workforce, maintained that priority attention must be accorded to the critical role the civil service plays in good governance, “because it has the onerous duty to execute government’s policies and programmes.

“The impact of government’s policies and programmes on the citizens is determined by whether they have been implemented excellently or shoddily. This, in turn, depends on the efficiency and effectiveness of the civil service”.

He stressed the need for government to identify the weaknesses of the service, streamline past efforts to revamp it, and apply vigorous measures to make it a truly enduring and supportive institution.

He, therefore, pointed out that repositioning the civil service for better performance remained key to his administration, adding that the success or otherwise of any government is largely depended on the efficiency of the civil service.

The Governor also expressed his administration’s desire to continue to give priority to their welfare and developmental the civil servants for optimal performance, promising that “conducive atmosphere will continue to be provided for all sectors of government for effective discharge your duties”.

Governor Sani Bello also felicitates with the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) and the Organised Labour for observing the day “at the most difficult time occasioned by the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVOD-19) pandemic”.

He commended the organised labour for their understanding with the government at this trying

period and urged workers in the state to abide by the safety measures put in place by health professionals and government directives, including personal hygiene to help contain the spread of the virus.

The Governor expressed optimism that the world will soon overcome the pandemic and life will return to normalcy so that the trade union and government can continue to synergize and contribute towards the development of the State and the country at large.