From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Oyo State, Mr Kayode Martins, has appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to absorb casual staff that have spent up to five years and above in the radio and television arms of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) into the civil service of the state.

He made the appeal on Saturday during the celebration of this year’s Workers’ May Day celebrations at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (former Liberty Stadium), Oke-Ado, Ibadan, which was attended by Governor Makinde and top officials in his administration.

Governor Makinde, in his speech, said his administration has prioritised workers’ welfare since he took over the reins of power in the state about two years ago, including payment of over N13 billion in gratuity, prompt approval of housing and car loans, promotion of workers that have been stagnated for five years, approval of opportunity for workers to rise to Grade Level 17, as well as pragmatic steps towards revamping of the economy of the state for all and sundry.

According to Martins, ‘the casual staff that have spent up to five years and above should be employed into the stream with their vast knowledge. It will be unfair for the management of BCOS to train and lose the trained staff to other media organisations.’

The NLC also appealed to Makinde to fully grant and implement judiciary and parliament autonomy, saying: ‘This will ever be a landmark accomplishment, which can never be earsed all through generation and generation to come.

‘We also appeal that the governor and his team to intensify their efforts on the lingering insecurity and kidnapping that have seemed to engulf the entire country. This will give confidence to all workers in all locations to go about their work without any fear whatsoever.’

The chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state, Emmanuel Ogundiran, noted that the ‘elongation of Directorate to Grade Level 17, which is yet to be actualised (as letters are yet to be given to deserving officers) has excluded technical officers and sub-officers, where grade terminates on Grade Level 14. You would do well to kindly direct that the elongation be extended to those categories of officers as well.’