From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has commended workers in the state for their contributions to the socio economic and political development of the state.

Governor Ortom gave the commendation in a solidarity message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, to mark this year’s workers day otherwise called ‘May Day’.

The Governor further posited that the uncommon resilience of the state workforce in spite of the harsh economic environment gives him a sense of pride.

“On this special day, I stand in solidarity with Benue workers. You have stood by me in the last seven years of our administration. You are the engine room of our modest achievements. I am proud of you.

“We are doing our best to ensure that your (workers) entitlements are always given priority attention. I can assure you that our administration will not leave any burden of salaries and pensions unpaid before our exit.

“I can only urge you to redouble your efforts in the discharge of your duties. Our government is a responsible administration that will continue to do the needful for our workers and to all Benue citizens.

“We shall continue to create an enabling environment for our workers and the private sector to thrive in Benue state,” the Governor assured in the statement.

The Governor also reiterated his call on all citizens to also be security conscious in order to curtail the incursions of undesirable elements including the armed Fulani herdsmen causing mayhem in the state.

“The Governor craves for a Benue state that will be home for all irrespective of tribe or religion differences but will not compromise the welfare and security of citizens.

“He promised to leave Benue state better and safer than he met it,” the statement concluded.