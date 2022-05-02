From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A pro-Segun Oni group, the Ekiti Build Back Better (EBBB), has reached out to workers in Ekiti State, asking them to “endure the next few months left for the Kayode Fayemi-led government in power.”

The group said that “after the night’s darkness, a new dawn of light will come,” adding that betters days were ahead for Ekiti workers.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

EBBB, in a statement made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday, through its spokesman, Idowu Adelusi, noted that workers in the state had been traumatised and degraded, despite being hardworking and conscientious citizens.

“The hardworking but unappreciated government workers are often cowed to go, shout and march in the stadium every May 1, labeled Workers’ Day. This undeserving solidarity with most governments is usually called and instigated by some governors to feign popularity in their states.

“In Ekiti State, Governor John Kayode Fayemi has abused and misused the loyalty and goodwill of the Ekiti workers. This is why some pocketed corrupt labour leaders always want to celebrate the so-called ‘Labour Day’ with their slave masters.

“But this year’s has been resisted and rejected by the generality of the suffering workers. The question from the lips of many real workers is: ‘What are we celebrating?’

“But, as usual, to entice the workers to the march ground and to coerce their votes in the coming election, the Ekiti State government had promised to pay for the 2017 and 2018 promotions, pay one year out of four-year leave bonuses, and, perhaps, part of the unpaid salaries.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“But why this time. This is part of the catalogue of government lies and unfulfilled hopes and promises of the Fayemi-led government since his second and final term of office began in 2018.

“However, now, the workers have seen it all, especially how this government has turned their lives around for the worse. Since the Fayemi era in Ekiti State began in 2010, the government workers have known nothing but poverty, miseries and hunger caused by failed promises, unpaid salaries, unpaid years of leave allowances, paper promotions not backed by money, senior workers retired without gratuities and pensions and so on.

“Many of those supposed beneficiaries have been dying in record numbers, because they lacked good food and good medical attention.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The same workers are part of Ekiti people who have been suffering from insecurity, unemployment and indebtedness in a state where the security vote is alleged to be about N350 million per month.

“This is why there is economic meltdown in Ekiti State today as it had never been in the more than 25 years of her checkered history.

“This development is due to the unmitigated financial recklessness leading to criminal neglect of basic infrastructures like good roads, electricity and health facilities.

“But the EBBB is assuring the Ekiti workers and the entire citizens that voting for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Asiwaju Segun Oni as their governor on Saturday June 18, would bring end to their days of neglect and suffering in the hands of the APC government.

“We all can trust and vouch for Oni. His antecedents during his first term of office can speak loud for him. He is known for the overall welfare of government workers in the MDA’s and that will always be his top priority.

“His ethics, ethos about salaries and

allowances of workers is that the sweat of workers should not dry from their faces before being paid their dues,” the group said.

Promising on behalf of Oni prior to his election on June 18, the EBBB assured that better days were coming in earnest “with Segun Oni’s victory in view,” adding that “this is why we are appealing to all voters, particularly our esteemed workers, to shun vote-selling, but vote genuinely and with their conscience for an experienced candidate who will take care of them and make their welfare his priority as Oni did when he was their governor betwern 2007 and 2010.”

EBBB reminded Ekiti people that then, the retirees, local government staff and all civil servants were always paid before political appointees, with allowances paid as and when due, with increases when necessary, all before the end of each month. And this was without borrowing a kobo from any bank or other financial institutions throughout his tenure.

“This is contrary to the mountain of loans which generations unborn have been immorally and unwillingly committed to by this Fayemi-led administration.

“The Segun Oni that we all know, within his first 100 days in office as governor, will take workers and the people of Ekiti State back to their glorious days, especially when unpaid salaries and allowances or paying fractions would have been a thing of the past,” the EBBB concluded.