Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, has agreed to pay the new minimum wage. But he said that there would be a review of the tax regime in the state to enable the government to pay the new salary structure.

He also declared that despite his agreement to pay the new salary structure, he would neither be the first nor the last to pay the money.

He said that a joint committee involving the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) as well as the representatives of the state government would be set up to formalise the process.

Umahi stated this while addressing the workers in the state at Abakaliki Township Stadium to mark 2019 Workers’ Day celebration in the state.

Umahi said: “I know that what many of you want to hear is about minimum wage. We are committed to it. There is no going back. But let me disappoint Chukwuma and my brother and friend Ayuba.

“I will not be the first to pay and I will not be the last to pay. But to pay, we will definitely pay. Tomorrow, we are going to set up a joint negotiation committee in exco.

“So, I want the leadership of labour and TUC to send their representatives. Step two is that when we have agreed, bills will go to the House of Assembly for appropriation.

“If you look at what the National Assembly did, they appropriated N160 billion for payment of minimum wage.

“So there must be appropriation by the House of Assembly. It is not to do a new law. It’s just to say there is an increment in salary payment and they will give approval that you can pay every month.

“Then, after that, there will be a stakeholders’ meeting. If you want to make an omelette, you must break an egg. There will definitely be a review of school fees in Ebonyi State University and College of Education.

“There will be a review of taxes in Ebonyi State. We must do what we do to make sure that we pay this minimum wage. So, I want you to bear in mind that governors are not going to make magic.

“I want you to know that there is no way we will be here to pay only salaries. We will pay salaries and develop Ebonyi State and secure lives and property of Ebonyi people. We will pay salaries and provide healthcare and education for the people.

“Our people must be prepared and ready to pay tax. It is irrevocable. Yes! Minimum wage is hereby approved,” he said.

The governor told the workers to brace up for work as his next four years would be dedicated to working. He warned that any worker not willing to work would regret such a decision.

“The aim of our next four years will be to work. Anybody who is willing to work will work but anybody who is not willing to work will cry. Yes! We will reposition Ebonyi State by fire by force. Yes!

“When I was campaigning and I needed your votes, I didn’t lie to you. That’s the sincerity of the heart. Today, whether we like it or not, we have every reason to be grateful to God”, Umahi added.