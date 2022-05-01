From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has told labour unions to desist from dictating to the government how to run its business.

Ngige assured the government would refrain from interfering in trade union activities if they were willing to reciprocate.

The minister spoke at the Nigerian Labour commomeration of International Workers Day 2022 held at the Eagle Square, in Abuja at the weekend.

The theme for the year’s May Day was “Labour, Politics and the Quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria

Ngige said “Trade Unions must desist from dictating to the government on how to run its business just like the government would refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of Trade Unions. Experience has shown that in the past there had been occasions of Government incursion, but for this Administration, we have tried as much as possible to refrain from this act but sadly some Trade Unions/Associations have found this a very attractive trait to prove to their members that the leadership is tough.”

He further urged the union to embrace social dialogue to build as it is the key and unlocks the expected fruits of social justice, equity and decent work.

“Tripartite and Bipartite consultations are recognised as mediums for engagement of actors in the industrial relations arena to arrive at Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) or Social Pacts while implementing new socio-economic policies. In doing so we reiterate the doctrine put in place by International Labour Organisation founding Fathers that in tripartism or employment relationships, social dialogue is the key and it unlocks the expected fruits of social justice, equity and decent work. Therefore, let us all embrace social dialogue to build a sound National Industrial Relations System (NIRS).

He noted that the theme for this year’s May Day may be regarded as apt as it comes at the times when the nation is preparing for electoral processes to usher in new “servants” for the country. But one wonders however, the extent trade unionism and politics could cohabitate or interrelate.

“I am aware though, that there could be a parallel progressive linear interrelationship between Trade Unionism and the body politic. In building and sustaining the interrelationship, we also know that Trade Unions representing workers and voicing the needs and aspirations of those workers could be partners with the government in the determination and application of the economic and social policies by utilising social dialogue as a veritable Instrument to forge new social pacts at” the minister added.