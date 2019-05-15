Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

ALL activities were yesterday paralysed at the corporate headquarters of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) as workers commenced industrial action over poor welfare condition.

Investigation revealed that the workers under the umbrella of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees ((AUPCTRE) are demanding the immediate approval and implementation of better conditions of service at the agency.

They also alleged that the Director General of SON, Osita Aboloma, had refused to obey the directive of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on voluntarism.

Addressing journalists during the protest which began as early as 7 am, the Chairman, Federal Capital Territory branch of AUPCTRE, Aliyu Maradum, said the management of SON should stop all acts of intimidation and victimisation of members of staff. He further said the Union is calling for a reversal of all punitive transfers effected since management’s onslaught against the union after the headquarters branch election. However, when contacted , Mr Dipo Fashina, SON spokesman, said that the issues raised by the workers were being addressed by the management. Citing examples on promotion arrears, Fashina said that the budgetary allocation has been made, and amount provided already approved in the 2019 budget by the National Assembly. Also, the President SON’s branch of the union, Mr Ayodele Bolaji, denied that most of the people demonstrating were not their workers, adding that the Union should not bring merceneries to protest in their office.

He explained that there should have been dialogue before the picketing sinec the management of SON had earlier engaged them in discussions but that they refused to head.

However, he disclosed that they were still open for negotiations. barking on the picketing.