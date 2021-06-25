From Leo Nzwanke, Lafia

The governor of Nasarawa state Engr. Abdullahia Alhaji Sule has again threatened workers in the State with the “No work no pay” rule maintaining that salaries for the month of June, 2021 shall be paid based on the attendance registers, therefore, willing workers are enjoined to resume duties immediately.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, Civil Service Commission Musa Santana during the press conference at the end of an emergency expanded Executive council Meeting with permanent Secretaries, chief executive officers of commissions and parastatals held at the council chambers, government House, Lafia Friday.

The statement Read “Following the refusal of the Organized Labour to sign a Memorandum of Action for the implementation of outstanding promotions and other issues raised by the unions, His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State convened an emergency expanded Executive Council meeting for an update on the resolutions reached during the last expended Executive and Security Council meeting of 15th June, 2021.”

“the government has expressed its concern on the misleading information in the press releases issued by the Labour Unions with intent to cause disaffection between Government and Law-abiding workers in the State. Consequently, the meeting noted with dismay.”

“The continuous picketing of offices and harassment of workers from gaining access to their offices by the officials of the Labour Unions”

“The illegal removal of attendance registers in Ministries, Departments and Agencies by the officials of the Labour Unions”

“The false information that the Nasarawa State Government receives an average of N4.5 billion monthly from the Federation Accounts Allocation”

“The intimidations by the Labour Unions on the Local Government Unions for failing to join the ill-fated strike action”

“The formation of unregistered coalition of unions especially in the State health sector.”

“The false allegations and mischief by the Labour Unions against some Government officials as being responsible for the deadlock between Government and Labour.”

“The position by the Labour Unions that Government should use available resources to implement promotions and pay their salaries only rather than executing viable projects that have direct bearing to the citizenry.”

Having appraised the situation and the negative tendencies it portends to the vision and mission of the present Administration in meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the people, governor Sule therefore resolved that the Government shall not be distracted from its commitment to embark on meaningful projects.

He further said that in view of its negative impact, government shall on no account borrow to pay salaries, considering that doing so will further burden the state economy and the attendant consequences of mortgaging the future of the state.

The committee also explained that government is not opposing to the removal of the clause in

dispute, but that it will not hesitate to revert to the present salary template on the event of “substantial shortfall” from the Federation Accounts Allocation to the State;

He however, directs Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to submit valid attendance registers for the month of June, 2021 to the Office of the Head of Civil Service through their Permanent Secretaries or Chief Executive Officers, hence essential services, such as health and water supply shall be rendered to the citizenry and any form of interference shall be dealt with appropriately.

He therefore appealed to Security Agencies to continue to protect and safeguard all government establishments in the State, regrets the hardship and inconveniences caused the people of the state as a result of the unfortunate strike action.

calling on the people of Nasarawa State to continue to be supportive to the policies and programmes of the present administration and remain Law abiding.

Recall that the Daily Sun reports that the Nasarawa state council of Nigeria labour congress and Trade Union Congress had embarked on an indefinite strike on the 15th of June, 2021, making demands which includes, partial implementation of minimum wage without recourse to due process of collective bargaining, lack of implementation of promotions since 2008 among others.

