Gabriel Dike

Staff unions in four Lagos State-owned tertiary institutions have resolved to embark on strike, to press for implementation of the new minimum wage.

The academic and non-teaching staff of the four institutions at the weekend vowed not to resume work on Monday (tomorrow) and stay away until the state government starts payment of the new wage.

The staff unions told senior government officials at a meeting in Alausa called to discuss the implementation of the new wage that their members would not resume work because of the government’s attitude to the minimum wage.

Aside chairmen of staff unions in the four tertiary institutions, the Nigeria Labour Congress chairperson, Mrs. Funmi Sessi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour Matters and a permanent secretary were in attendance at the meeting to deliberate on the implementation of the new wage.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at a media briefing had announced that the Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCOPED) and Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED) would resume for academic and administrative activities on Monday (tomorrow).

Sunday Sun learnt that at the meeting, government officials gave no indication of when the state would start the implementation of the new wage in the four state-owned tertiary institutions.

A source at the meeting said the officials asked for time to consult with senior government officials. This move did not go down well with leaders of the unions.