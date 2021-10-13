From Ben Dunno, Warri

The Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, has reaffirmed commitment to training and re-training of workers, mostly its in-house technicians, describing it as a more cost effective way to enhancing maximum efficiency in its waterways operations.

Speaking at the opening caremony of a four-day Outboard Engines workshop for selected NIWA technicians held at Warri office recently, Moghalu, stated that the training was essentially designed to broaden both technical and theoretical knowledge of its operators in handling the new four-stroke Yamaha outboard engines.

Moghalu, who was represented at the occasion by NIWA Area Manager, Warri, Mr Mohammed Dangana, disclosed that the training being organised in conjunction with Yamaha company, (producer of the outboard engines), would go a long way in enhancing man power development and safety measures within the maritine space.

According to him, “This training is an in-house capacity development strategy put in place by the NIWA Managing Director to fill the gaps in the maritime sector of our Authority and to enhance the maintenance of our outboard engines for better service delivery”.

“The training is a mixture of classroom session and workshop practical with the view to developing and strengthening the skills, instincts and abilities needed by our technicians to sustain owner servicing and maintenance of V6 outboard engines”.

