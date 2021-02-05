Nigerian Afro pop act, Joseph Akinfewa (Joeboy) has just released his debut full-length album entitled, Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic via Banku Music/emPawa Africa. A 14 tracker, it was produced by E Kelly, Killertunes, Dëra, and BeatsbyKO and was released by emPawa Africa, the talent incubator and mentorship program founded by Mr. Eazi.

According to the Lagos State-born singer who continues his ascent in the industry, his debut album is a celebration of love in its myriad forms He says: “Working on this project was life-changing. I met a version of myself I never knew before. The plan was to come up with a title that best describes love without actually using the word love hence, the title of the album.”

The act hit the number one spot on Apple Music in Nigeria and Uganda with Baby and Beginning, his first two solo singles and also made the Top 10 charts in Kenya, Ghana, and Zimbabwe.