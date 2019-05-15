Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday night described the working relationship between the executive arm of the federal government and the outgoing 8th National Assembly as not having been on the best of terms.

He reviewed the relationship while speaking at an Iftar dinner (breaking of fast) he hosted for the leadership of the National Assembly led by Senate President Bukola Saraki at the State House, Abuja.

According to the President, the country deserved better than it got, as he hoped for a better working relationship between the two arms of government with the 9th National Assembly.

“Relations between the Executive and the Legislature were not the best in the 8th National Assembly. I sincerely hope each one of us will do his utmost to ensure there is a better working relationship between these two arms of government in the 9th Assembly so that we can serve the people better,” said the President.

Buhari argued that the the principal task of the National Assembly “is to cooperate with the Executive so that together we can fashion policies that will lift our people out of poverty and out of illiteracy. I appeal to the Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members to subordinate all personal interests and ambitions to the imperative of working for the common good of our people.”

The President congratulated the members-elect on their success in winning their constituency seats and opined that “this is a great burden and a great responsibility placed on you by your people. Our citizens are faced with challenges of poverty.

President Buhari assured the leaders that his doors remain open “to all of you who have genuine concerns or advice to improve the quality of governance and service delivery to our people.”

Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki assured the President that the National Assembly will maintain focus on national interest at all times.

The event was attended by Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and the Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun, majority, Ahmed Lawan, minority leader and the majority and Minority Whips and their deputies among others.