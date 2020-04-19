The Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, has described the death of Malam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, as a great loss to the nation.

Aliyu in a condolence message on Sunday in Abuja said it was, however, gratifying that the late chief of staff died while on active service to his fatherland, adding that he lived a good life of service.

He explained that Kyari’s demise remained a doubtless loss to the nation, stressing that the country had lost a rare gem.

“He was a technocrat par excellence, and a seasoned administrator who deployed his deep knowledge, competence and experience in serving his country,” he said.

The minister, therefore, condoled with President Buhari for losing a long – time trusted ally, dedicated and obedient aide, as according to him, the vacuum will be difficult to fill.

He also commiserated with the deceased’s immediate family and the government and people of Borno for the demise of an illustrious son, adding that only God Almighty could heal the wound inflicted by this death.

“It is indisputable that Malam Abba Kyari had deployed his intellect, tact and vast knowledge in serving Nigeria as President Buhari’s Chief of Staff.

“His finesse and strategic approach to every issue before him easily endeared him to whoever he interacted with. His contribution will be sorely missed,” the minister said.

Aliyu further said Kyari would be remembered as one of President Buhari’s dependable allies who had worked tirelessly to actualise the visions and aspirations of the president in rebuilding the country.

Meanwhile, Aliyu had urged the public to heed to the precautionary protocols issued by health authorities regarding the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

He said the observance of physical and social distancing and commitment of all relevant authorities as well as fervent prayers from all citizens were key options to abate further spread of the pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Kyari passed on as result of health complications after testing positive to the COVID-19.