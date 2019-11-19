Construction Works have commenced at the sites of the three flyovers flagged off by the Rivers State Government.

Technicians and engineers of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the contractor handling the bridges, were seen at the three locations engaging in preliminary works, yesterday.

All through the previous week, the contractor had been on site at the Rebisi flyover (former Garrison), Rumuogba flyover (former Artillery) and Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover, excavating and taking measurements.

Following Governor Nyesom Wike’s directive, Julius Berger and operatives of the Rivers State task force on street trading, illegal markets and motor parks are working round the clock to ensure better traffic management at the project locations.

Residents and motorists thanked the governor for investing in pro-people projects, noting that the three flyovers will improve traffic flow in the state capital.

They commended Wike for taking proactive action to resolve the challenges posed by the massive project construction in parts of the state.