Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has lauded the anti-corruption campaign of President Mohammadu Buhari, saying the move encouraged his government to adopt a new approach to curb graft.

Zulum in an address at the commemoration of the World Day Against Corruption held in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, said the President has scaled up the anti-corruption war since assuming office.

He said the President’s campaign against corruption fueled his decision to move the state evaluation and monitoring department to his office to block leakages in government spending.

“This year’s World Day Against Corruption with the theme ‘Unite Against Corruption’ is not only apt but commendable,” the Governor said. “Just last week the state House of Assembly passed a state procurement bill and during my 2020 budgets presentation, I directed for the transfer of monitoring and evaluation department to the Governor’s Office for effective supervision, good governance and transparency,” he stated.

The Governor, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, at the commemoration held at Ramat Square Maiduguri, noted that the anti-corruption crusade of the Federal Government has yielded a lot of results for the good of the country.

Head of the Maiduguri office of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Mr Lawrence Iwodi, in his remark said the World Day Against Corruption was set aside by the United Nations for member countries to make a stand against corruption and raise public awareness to the issues at stake.

“The fight against corruption is a fight for all and it is not an easy fight. The EFCC office in Maiduguri had been facing a lot of challenges due Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast,” he remarked.

He said that the Commission has secured the conviction of 22 cases in 2018, 244 interim forfeiture.

“We in tthe EFCC are committed to the fight against corruption,” he vowed.

The event was attended by civil society organisations, labour unions and senior government officials.