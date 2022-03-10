The historic Okpekpe international 10km road race has been awarded an elite label for its eighth edition, which holds May 28, 2022 in Okpekpe near Auchi, Edo state of Nigeria.

This is in line with the new categorisation of all road-running events approved under the new Label Road Races Regulations approved by World Athletics Council in October last year and which came into force in November 2021.

Under the new arrangement, road races are classified as World Athletics Label, World Athletics Elite Label and World Athletics Elite Platinum Label.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Okpekpe, the first road race in West Africa to be granted a World Athletics rating in 2015, is among the 93 road races across the globe and only seven in Africa to be awarded a World Athletics Elite Label.