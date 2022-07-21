By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria’s hope of salvaging a medal at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon came crashing once again Wednesday morning as the trio of Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nkwocha failed in the Women’s 200 meters semi finals race.

The duo of Chukwuma and Nkwocha began the day poorly, finishing 5th and 7th respectively in the semifinal of the women’s 200 meters.

Ofili on her part did not have a good start, and was left playing catch up in the race with so much ground to make up. The Nigerian record holder came 3rd in heat 3 of women’s 200m, running 22.30s and missed out on a spot in the final.

Meanwhile, Udodi Onwuzurike was in action in the men’s 200m, returning a time of 20.39 for 6th in a semifinal won by Noah Lyles in 19.62s.

Nigeria will also be seeking a first ever gold medal in the championships and will be relying on Ese Brume, the only Nigerian still competing who has won medals at the World indoor and outdoor championships and at the Olympics as well as sprint hurdler, Tobiloba Amusan who has a 50-50 chance of not just making the podium this time around after Diamond League victories.

Amusan set a new 12.41 seconds personal best and African record just last month and the Nigerian knows she needs to win a world title to be able to stake a claim to being one of the greatest sprinters in the world.