Nigeria’s Ese Brume on Saturday secured a ticket to the final of the women’s long jump event at the ongoing world athletics championships in Oregon, US.

Brume, one of Nigeria’s few medal hopefuls at the championships, recorded a 6.82 metres jump.

The effort helped her to finish second amongst 12 other athletes in a Group A qualifying round to secure an automatic qualification final ticket.

Brume who is Nigeria’s sole representative in the jumps had earlier posted a 6.49 attempt in her first attempt and had her second attempt ruled out as an illegal jump.

She however saved her best for the right moment.

The Nigerian leapt seven centimetres more than the required mark (6.75 m) to seal her place among those to be competing for medals in the event’s final on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the African record-holder was joined by Quanesha Burks of the U.S.

She finished top of the group with a season’s best (SB) of 6.86m, 4cm more than Brume’s jump.

Khaddi Sagna of Sweden finished third with 6.78m, while Australia’s Brooke Buschkuehl settled for the last automatic spot with a 6.76m jump.

The championships which began on July 15 will end on Sunday.