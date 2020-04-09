The World Athletics Championships in Oregon have been rescheduled to July 15 to 24 in 2022, World Athletics has announced.

The governing body confirmed earlier this month the World Championships would move from 2021 to avoid a clash with the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

World Athletics Council have approved the new dates, with the governing body saying extensive discussions had been held with stakeholders.

This included organisers of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the multisport European Championships in Munich.

The Commonwealth Games will take place from July 27 to August 7 in Birmingham, with athletics competition expected to be scheduled in the final week of the Games.

The European Championships will follow in Munich between August 11 and 21.

“This will be a bonanza for athletics fans around the world,” said Sebastian Coe, World Athletics President.

“They will be treated to six weeks of absolutely first-class athletics.

“More than 70 of our Member Federations are part of the Commonwealth and more than 50 of our member federations are European so our guiding principle in rescheduling the World Championships was to ensure enough space was created around the centrepiece World Athletics Championship for athletes to choose other major events to compete in.

“We were also very mindful that we did not want to damage the other major championships in 2022, because they are also very important to our sport.”