The Athletics Federation of Nigeria under the Leadership of Ibrahim Shehu Gusau has announced that any election planned for Abuja will be null and void in line with the agreement between the World Athletics, Confederation of African Athletics and the AFN.
According to the AFN President, Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, the claim that World Athletics rejected the amended Constitution of the AFN is false, malicious with the sole intention of scuttling the roadmap for the 2021 AFN elections slated for Kebbi state.
“The claim by these other people that the World Athletics has rejected the amended constitution is false and in- tended to deceive the delegates and the Athletics family. It is in recognition and acceptance of the amended Constitution that the world body reflected and still has Mr Siminialayi Young Pepple as the Director General of the AFN, with Engr. Gusau as President.
Gusau termed the purported Congress slated for Abuja as a meeting of friends because according to Article 6.1.2 of the 2017 AFN Constitution, only the President of the AFN shall convene the Congress, while Article 19.1 of the 2019 edition states: The President of the AFN shall convene all Congress Meetings.
Hence, any congress not convened by the President will be termed illegal and decisions taken therein will be null, void and of no consequence.
Furthermore, it is on record that the July 1, 2020 ruling by His Lordship, Hon. Justice A. I. Chikere, in SUIT NO. FHC/ABJ/CS/113/2020 between Hon. Engr. Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, PhD (Plaintiff) and Hon. Minister of Youth & Sports Development, Federal Ministry of Youth & Sports Development, Prince Adisa A. Beyioku and Mr Olamide George (Defendants) gave an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendants from taking any or further actions/steps that undermine the powers of the plaintiff under the Constitution of the AFN as the President, including the powers to convene the Congress of the AFN.
It would be recalled that after the reconciliatory meet- ing held in Abuja, the Minister of Youth and Sports Sun- day Dare thanked the CAA for their prompt response to the resolutions of the AFN crisis in a letter dated April 30, 2021
