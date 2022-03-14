By Monica Iheakam

World Athletics has listed six Nigerians among the 680 entries from 137 teams for the World Athletics Indoor Championships billed for 18-20th March 2022 in Belgrade.

The final entry lists, published yesterday, has twelve reigning individual Olympic champions and is comprised of 372 men and 308 women.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

World and Olympics long jump bronze medallist, Ese Brume, tops the list of Nigerian six athletes that will join the rest of the world athletes in the championship.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Brume and Ruth Usoro were listed in the entry event under seasons best while the quartet of Sikiru Adeyemi, Ifeanyi Ojeli, Nathaniel Samson and Timothy Emeoghene were listed for the 4x400m men’s relay race.

Brume, competing in her first World Indoor Championships, is aspiring to become the second Nigerian woman after Glory Alozie to win medals at both the indoor and outdoor World Athletics championships. Usoro will also be competing in her first World Indoor Championships a year after conquering the NCAA indoors and outdoors.