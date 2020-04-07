World Athletics has suspended the qualification period for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from April 6 until November 30, 2020.

According to a statement on the website of the world athletics governing body, the decision followed consultation with its Athletes’ Commission, Area Presidents and Council.

The statement added that during this period, results achieved at any competition would not be considered for Tokyo 2020 entry standards or world rankings, the publication of which will also be suspended.

”Results will continue to be recorded for statistical purposes, including for world records, subject to the applicable conditions, but they will not be used to establish an athlete’s qualification status.

”Subject to the global situation returning to normal, the qualification period will resume on Dec. 1, 2020 and continue to the new qualification deadline in 2021 set by the International Olympic Committee.

”The total qualification period, which started in 2019, will be four months longer than it was originally,” the statement read.

The statement quoted World Athletics President Sebastian Coe as saying he was grateful for the detailed work and feedback from the Athletes’ Commission and Council.

”They believe suspending Olympic qualification during this period gives more certainty for athlete planning and preparation.

”They also think it is the best way to address fairness in what is expected to be the uneven delivery of competition opportunities across the globe for athletes given the challenges of international travel and government border restrictions,” Coe said.

The statement, however, noted that athletes, who have already met the entry standard since the start of the qualification period in 2019 remain qualified.

”But they will be eligible for selection by their respective Member Federations and National Olympic Committees, together with the other athletes who will qualify within the extended qualification period.

The end of the Olympic qualification periods are May 31, 2021 (for 50km race walk and marathon) and June 29, 2021 for all other events,” the statement read.

NAN recalls that the 2020 Olympics Games earlier scheduled to hold between July 24 and Aug. 9, 2020 has been rescheduled to hold from July 23, 2021 to Aug. 8, 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. (NAN)