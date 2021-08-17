BY MONICA IHEAKAM

The start of this year’s World U20 Championships in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi has been moved forward, World Athletics said the decision is due to logistical challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The championships were due to begin on August 17 and end on August 22, but now will begin on August 18 and conclude on August 22.

“The impact of COVID on teams traveling and logistics of moving vital equipment around the world have proven to be a challenge.

“However, the full athletics programme is able to be accommodated across five days rather than five-and-a-half days with minimal impact on the athletes attending from more than 100 countries,” the sport’s world governing body said in a statement.

Team Nigeria athletes that would be representing the country at the five-day championships departed from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday with high hopes as they are largely seen as the future of the country.

Nigeria is one of the 119 countries that would be represented at the World Athletics U20 Championship and would be taking part in all sprint events, relays and some field events.

The release said the condensing of the championships from five and half days to just five would not negatively impact “the athletes attending from more than 100 countries. The new schedule delivers a fuller and faster-paced event and we are delighted that the broadcast rights for these championships have been taken up by more than 14 countries, with 12 of them showing the event live.”