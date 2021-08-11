By Monica Iheakam

Barely six days to the commencement of the World Athletics U-20 Championship, Nigeria is yet to name her team to the competition billed for August 17-22 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) as at the time of filing this report, has not released the list of the athletes that will represent Nigeria in Nairobi, even as other countries have made known their squad.

Team Nigeria athletes have been camping in Asaba, Delta State since July23, where invited athletes took part in the open trials ahead of the Kenya trip.

Kenya as host country will field 44 athletes for the competition, India named 28 athletes, while Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) is sending a team of 18 members for the junior championship.

Up to 1,300 competitors from 128 countries are expected to compete in the Championships, which have previously been the Launchpad for the successful careers of athletes like Ethiopia’s Haile Gebrselassie and the Jamaican Usain Bolt.

