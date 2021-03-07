From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has said his administration, working in conjunction with the World Bank would spend N27b to rehabilitate some roads in Aba.

The roads include Port Harcourt, Ngwa, Ohanku and roads around Ndiegoro.

Ikpeazu disclosed this while speaking at the 2021 Convention and N20m Visual Studio Fund Launch of The Presbyterian Church Of Nigeria, Aba Presbytery held at the St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, First Aba Parish, No 1 Azikiwe Road Aba.

Ikpeazu revealed that there was plan to construct a 5.5 killometre tunnel to take storm water from Ndiegoro to the Aba River to permanently tackle the problem of flooding which has been major challenge confronting those areas.

Ikpeazu promised that the State will witness greater development in the days ahead and called for the support and understanding of Abians.

He thanked all churches in the State for their sustained prayers and support for him and urged them not to relent.

Ikpeazu congratulated his Deputy Chief of Staff, Chief Ukpai Agwu Ukpai on his meritorious award as the Father of the Year of the church, describing him his close personal friend.

The Governor made an undisclosed donation in support of the church’s project and assured it of his continuous support at all times.

The Moderator, Aba Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Bassey Umoh appreciated the efforts of Governor Ikpeazu in providing vital infrastructure and amenities that are requisite for the sustainable development of the State, especially the Governor’s strives in improved road network in Aba.

He also thanked the Governor for granting the request made by the Prelate of the church in regard to the allotment of land to the church at World Bank Estate Aba.