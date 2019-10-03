The World Bank has appointed Mr Shubham Chaudhuri, as its new Country Director for Nigeria, succeeding Mr Rachid Benmessaoud, who completed his term recently.

A statement issued by the bank’s Senior Communications Officer, Nigeria, on Wednesday in Abuja, said Chaudhuri assumed office on Tuesday.

It said that Chaudhuri, a U.S. national, who grew up in India, joined the World Bank in 2004 and has held several leadership positions at the bank, with his most recent posting being Country Director for Afghanistan.

Chaudhuri said it was an honour to be in Nigeria and have the opportunity to help government partners, at the federal and state levels, realise the country’s full and considerable potential. This, he said, the bank was doing by transforming the economy, catalysing private investment and creating jobs, investing in Nigeria’s children and creating opportunities for Nigeria’s youth and women.

“The World Bank Group has a long-standing partnership with Nigeria and I look forward to deepening our engagement with government partners, with Nigeria’s very vibrant civil society and private sector and with international development partners to help lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.”