From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has disclosed that plans are underway to construct 770-kilometre roads across the state.

According to him, the decision was part of the commitment of administration and the resolve by the World Bank’s to support the state in road construction.

He said, “As am talking now, we have secured World Bank’s approval for the construction of about 770-kilometer roads in Gombe state”.

The governor stated this during a courtesy visit to him by the executive and other stakeholders from Akko Local Government Area (LGA) on Tuesday in Gombe.

He assuring that the administration would soon inaugurate the construction of some critical road networks such as the one linking Kumo and Kidda in Akko LGA.

Meanwhile, the governor also disclosed the plans to relocate the state-owned school of nursing and midwifery from Gombe to Gona emirate in Akko LGA.

He said that the plan followed his lobby to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that led to the construction of a 150-bed capacity hospital within the area.

The governor explained that the school of nursing which had been relocated to Dukku LGA by the previous administration of Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo will now be moved close to the NNPC hospital in Akko, “through the construction of multimillion-naira edifice with a view to expanding the institution’s student’s admission’s capacity from 150 to 600”.

The Governor who had vowed to complete all abandon projects did not state what would happen to the construction of the N2.274 billion college in Dukku, which was said to around 75 per cent completion.

Dankwambo had during one of his inspections to the school stated that when completed the institution would have the capacity to admit no fewer than 150 students.

Daily Sun gathered that the existing school had the capacity to produce 50 nurses and 50 midwives and that it was due to the lack of full accreditation.

