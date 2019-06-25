Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade’s agricultural revolution has received the commendation of the World Bank.

World Bank Task Team Leader, Dr. Salua Schue, and the Federal Government Assisted Agro-process, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Projects (APPEAL) for youths and physically challenged women, described Ayade’s feat as revolutionary and second to non in sub-Saharan Africa.

Schue made the commendation shortly after a tour of facilities at the Ayade Industrial Park which houses the Cross River Noodles Factory, Cross River Feed Mill, Rice Seeds and Seedlings Factory and other agro value chain projects, in Calabar.

The team leader, who is also a senior economist at the bank, said he was overwhelmed by the sheer size of the factories and the equipment on ground, noting that the park is capable of transforming the state’s economy.

His words: “They call Governor Ayade the digital governor. This investment exemplifies the digital technology for agriculture. This is what we call precision agriculture. State-of-the-art of modern agricultural practices in Africa.

“Again, I say this is amazing. I will say this is very excellent. I told His Excellency that this is a silent revolution that he has started and I must commend him for this vision.

“Usually, when we talk about modern agriculture, it is either you go to Europe or Asia before you can see it, but, now, it is here with us in Nigeria.”

While acknowledging the huge benefits that await the state, Schue said: “I will describe this as an excellent investment that will actually transform the agricultural space in Nigeria and also in Africa.”