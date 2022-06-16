From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The World Bank and Cross River government, through the State Fiscal, Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Program has concluded arrangement to commence the enumeration of all built up properties in the state.

SFTAS programme is a collaboration between the Federal Government and the World Bank and states.

The State Project Manager, World Bank SFTAS Program. Mr Ted Inyang, who dislcosed this in a statement made available in Calabar on Thursday, stated that the exercise is meant to help government plan better for the economy and security of the state.

Inyang said the enumeration will also ensure better physical and town planning as well as help guide government in infrastructural development.

“Additionally, the exercise will also ensure that house owners and landlords have proper evaluation of their houses for the purposes of its use as collateral for securing loans from banks and financial institutions.

“This enumeration process is a win-win for both the government and the citizens.

“The pilot exercise will last for 20 days, beginning from June 13 to July 2, 2022 in six wards of Calabar Municipal and Calabar South local government areas.”

The Project Manager explained that it was designed to strengthen Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability in Nigerian states as well as improve their revenue base, increasing efficiency in public expenditure and reduce debt overhang.

According to him, the four year program is expected to run from 2018-2022 with a budget size of $750Million meant to be shared among all the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

He called on tje residents of the state, especially property owners/landlords to cooperate with the team of enumerators.