From Judex Okoro, Calabar

In its commitment to improving access to social services, the World Bank and Cross River State Community and Social Development Agency, CRSCSDA, have inaugurated multisectoral micro projects in some communities.

The benefiting communities including Kakum, Mgbenege and Okweriseng all in Obudu local government area are part of the over 300 communities and vulnerable groups supported by the World Bank assisted state government.

Some of the projects including solar- powered boreholes and a culvert at Kakum, a health post equipped and furnished with a staff quarter and water reticulation at Mgbenege and skill acquisition centre as well as alternative power supply at Okweriseng are also aimed at improve the human development index of Crossriverians.

Speaking while inaugurating the projects at various communities in Obudu at the weekend, the Commissioner for Int’l Development Cooperation, Dr Inyang Asibong, commended the Agency for empowering the remote communities and their eagerness to implement their projects.

Excited by the quality of delivery and the speed of completion, she said all the projects were completed within three months, adding that communities that display such enthusiasm and cooperation should be allocated more projects.

Speaking at the event, the Acting General Manager, Mr Fidel Udie, represented by the Monitoring and Evaluation Manager, Mrs Josephine Ayuk, urged the communities to imbibe maintenance and sustainability culture for the benefits of all.

Udie noted that the communities passed through the planning cycle, part of which included joint needs assessment and project appraisal exercises as well as capacity building and training for committee members.

Also, the Board Chairman, Mr Toni Ikpeme, commended the state government for funding of the agency while encouraging its sustainability.

Also commending the Agency for their intervention at at Okweriseng community, the Chief of Staff to the state govt, Hon. Martin’s Orim, said the construction of a skill acquisition centre and alternative power supply was a dream come through for the community.

He explained that the centre has provision for barbing and hair dressing, tailoring and a data collection unit of all young people in the community.

A woman leader from Kakum community, Madam Josephine Emmam, recounted here ordeal of accessing water several kilometres away from an unclean source, adding that with the borehole they can now boast of portable deinking water.