The World Bank-assisted Community and Social Development Programme (CSDP) has earmarked N500 million for provision of support to 50 communities affected by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno.

Alhaji Chiroma Usman, the CSDP programme manager disclosed this at a two-day training of community and group management committees for the projects on Friday in Maiduguri.

Usman said that the projects would cover the provision of water, health, education, environment, shelter and livelihood support for 50 communities across eight local government areas in the state.

He said that the workshop would create awareness on its activities and mobilize participants to facilitate successful implementation of the projects in the selected LGAs.

Chiroma said each of the 50 communities and management development committees would receive N10 million for different interventions based on their needs.

“So far, the CSDP had executed about 115 projects focused at improving access of the poor to natural and social infrastructure services in seven LGAs in Borno in 2018,“ he said.