Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State government in collaboration with the World Bank has doled out N53,603,963,58 million to 21 Gender and Vulnerable Groups (GVGs) for execution of community based projects in seven local government areas of the state.

The disbursement which was done through the state Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) was targeted at the execution of micro-projects as contained in the World Bank approved Community Development Plans(CDP).

General Manager of CSDP in the state, Dr. Maximus Asogwa, disclosed,yesterday, during the formal presentation of cheques of the first tranche of the fund to the GVGs from benefitting communities..

Projects to be executed by the GVGs include, electricity extension, road rehabilitation, fencing and health centre equipment, skill acquisition centre, bridge rehabilitation, construction of classroom blocks, water borehole, market stalls, construction of corpers’ lodge, construction of public toilet, construction of old people’s home and construction of box culvert.

Dr. Asogwa explained to the beneficiaries the requisite knowledge and skills needed for the implementation of the World Bank assisted projects and reiterated that the authorities have zero tolerance for corruption and misappropriation of fund.