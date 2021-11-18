From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The World Bank has extolled the commitment of the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Bagudu to the tangible empowerment of women youths and other vulnerable groups.

The Head of the World Bank team, Mr. Michael Ilesanmi who is also Senior Social Development Specialist with the Bank stated this when he led a team from the World Bank and the Federal Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning which was on an assessment tour to Kebbi state on the scheme to meet Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Ilesanmi is the Task Team Leader of the Implementation Mission of the Nigeria for Women Project , implemented by the state and assisted by the Bank.

According to him,” We are in Kebbi State for an implementation support mission and it has been an amazing experience .The project is the first standard loans scheme for women’s economic empowerment operational and funded by the world bank.

” It is being implemented in six states, each in one of the six geopolitical zones. It is operated in Kebbi in Ngaski, Maiyama and Argungu .”

The workd bank specialist noted that tremendous improvements had been recorded in Kebbi State particularly in the project.

Ilesanmi commended the administration of Gov. Bagudu for ceaselessly empowering women.

He added that this feat has helped to improve the livelihoods of the women , as well as bolster the socio-economic developments of the various communities .

Also corroborating the submissions of Ilesanmi, the National Coordinator of the Project , Ruth Peter Mshelia lauded the Kebbi State government for his invaluable support towards ensuring the successful implementation of the Project .

She also acknowledged the tremendous support and cooperation of all the stakeholders, including the traditional and religious leaders .

” We have tremendous improvements in empowerment, savings and the culture of financial education.

” We have also seen improvements in how they manage money, loans and how economically wempwered they are,”she averred.

Responding, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu stated that the Project seeks to empower no fewer than 54,000 women from across the three benefiting local governments.

The governor noted that Kebbi State is striving to make the Project a model worthy of relocation in the remaining local governments of the state .

According to Bagudu, has variously underscored the importance of women in the socioecenomic development of the nation.

” The President has always expressed delight with the commitment, persevance and sagacity of Nigerian women in farming, commercial and trading activities, among others.

” My administration would continue to commit huge resources towards empowering more women, youths and other vulnerable groups in the state.

” I am also appealing to the Bank to continue to support more Nigerian women for them to do better,” Bagudu, maintained.

