From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

World Bank in collaboration with the Federal Government through the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), has commenced the installation of solar systems in 5000 households in Abia.

Representative of NDPHC who led the team for the installation to Abia, Chinonso Ugwueke said the initiative was introduced to provide 24-hour uninterrupted solar power to 5 million households in Nigeria off the national grid; while Abia’s share is 5,000.

He said the lawmaker representing Aba South State constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita, who brought the team to Abia had already paid for 3000 solar systems that would be installed in his constituency free of charge.

Addressing traditional rulers in Aba South, Mr Ibrahim Usman, the Regional Manager of A-Solar Systems, the firm handling the installations, said that the initiative was in furtherance with goal seven of the Sustainable Development Goal, SDG.

He said that the target was to provide affordable and accessible electricity off the national grid for rural and semi-urban communities.

Usman said that apart from providing subsidized uninterrupted solar power to the people, 1000 youths from the constituency would be engaged in the installation after free training by the firm.

Hon Ichita said that renewable energy had the potential to meet the energy needs of rural communities, especially at a time the national grid had almost collapsed.

He said it would provide an opportunity for ‘unserved and underserved’ communities in his constituency to overcome their power challenge through solar energy.

Ichita said that renewable energy had the capacity to provide a constant power supply for households and businesses which would, in turn, boost socio-economic development in rural areas.

The lawmaker explained that the World Bank in conjunction with the Central Bank, Rural Electrification Agency and other stakeholders were behind the project.

Ichita urged the State Government to key into the project.

The Chairman of Aba South Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Ibe Enyeazu, expressed delight over the project.

He assured that communities in the council would give maximum support for the success of the project.