Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The World Bank has announced that it has mobilised over half a billion dollars in new resources to help people in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe affected by the negative impact of Cyclone Idai.

The bank is activating the International Development Association (IDA) Crisis Response Window (CRW) to provide up to $545 million in total for the three affected countries.

This is in addition to nearly $150 million in resources that have recently been made available from existing projects. The World Bank’s total support to the three countries’ recovery has reached around $700 million, and the Bank is also working with Mozambique and Comoros to assess and respond to the newest development-Cyclone Kenneth.

Following a tour of Beira’s affected areas, the World Bank Group President, David Malpass, said “Cyclone Idai caused catastrophic damage earlier this year that affected millions of people, and this tragedy has been compounded by Cyclone Kenneth,

“The World Bank Group is working closely with our partners to help the population recover from these terrible storms, build back stronger than before, and improve countries’ resilience to natural disasters.”

In a statement by the World Bank, Mozambique, the country hardest hit by the cyclone, will receive $350 million in CRW financing to re-establish the water supply, rebuild damaged public infrastructure and crops, and support disease prevention, food security, social protection, and early warning systems in the impacted communities.

It stated that for neighbouring Malawi, the CRW will provide $120 million in financing to restore agricultural livelihoods, reconstruct priority infrastructure, and support disease surveillance.

In addition, the World Bank intends to provide an exceptional allocation of up to $75 million to select UN agencies to support the people of Zimbabwe also affected by Cyclone Idai. The funds, it said will go toward a harmonized multi-sector livelihood support and recovery operation focused on social welfare and community interventions.