The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has disclosed that his administration has commenced working with World the Bank to upgrade girls schools to higher standard across the state.

Governor Bagudu who disclosed this when he paid an unscheduled visit to Dr. Amina Abubakar Government Girls College in Birnin Kebbi on Friday,said that all the girls schools in the state would be ungraded and equipped.

The Governor, who met the students at the Assembly, told the female students that they would see many improvement in their school and other girls schools in the state because the state government was working with the World Bank to ensure that all girls schools in Kebbi State are upgraded to higher standard, well equipped with learning and skill acquisitions tools.

He also said he had gone round the school to assess some of the problems facing them particularly their toilet issues stressed that the toilet issue and other problems confronting the school such as the dilapidated hostels would be addressed.

” We went round and see that the toilet is an issue, we will send somebody tomorrow to assess and fix them. Some of the hostels are dilapidated but unfortunately that is a bigger challenge because without you going on a holiday we can’t do some of the repairs”.

Governor Bagudu while responding to requests of staff and students, promised to send some computers to the school particularly for students graduating this year to enable them write their JAMB and qualifying exams with ease with some sporting facilities to the school.

He charged the students to put in their best in learning, respect their teachers and compliment each other in their quest to seek for knowledge.

Earlier, one of the school teachers, Salim Musa Koko and a student of the school requested the governor to assist the school with more teachers and provide computers for the final year students who will be writing their JAMB and other qualifying examinations.