Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has disclosed that his administration is to partner with the World Bank to upgrade girls’ schools to a higher standards across the state.

Bagudu who disclosed this when he paid an unscheduled visit to Dr. Amina Abubakar Government Girls College in Birnin Kebbi yesterday, said that all the girls’ schools in the state would be upgraded and equipped.

The governor, who met the students at the assembly ground, told them that they would see many improvements in their school and other girls schools in the state because the state government was working with the World Bank to ensure that they are upgraded to a higher standard, well equipped with learning and skill acquisitions tools.

He also said he had gone round the school to assess some of the problems facing them particularly the toilet issue, and stressed that that and other problems confronting the school such as the dilapidated hostels would be addressed.

Responding to requests of staff and students, he promised to send some sporting facilities and some computer sets to the school particularly to students graduating this year to enable them write their JAMB and qualifying exams with ease. He further charged them to put in their best in learning, respect their teachers and compliment each other in their quest for knowledge.