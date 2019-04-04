Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The World Bank has promised to give adequate compensations to those affected by water reforms project being undertaken across Ekiti, in partnership with the state government.

The global financial institution has also expressed its readiness to partner civil society groups, to monitor the public projects to prevent corruption in the system.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, at a one-day capacity building organised by Environmental Development and Family Health Organisation (EDFHO), Ekiti State Water Corporation’s General Manager, Olabisi Agbeyo, said $50 million was released for the project, tagged: ‘Third National Urban Water Sector Reforms Project in 2019’, by the World Bank.

Agbeyo, represented by Nancy Otagbo, said the money released by the World Bank was being expended to rehabilitate Ero and Ureje dams, as well as water treatment plants by Governor Kayode Fayemi-led administration.

She said the World Bank is ready to rebuild buildings affected while those permanently displaced will be given adequate compensation in the process of replacing the old pipes or laying new ones where reticulation is to be extended.

“The victims of this water project are categorised as project affected persons. Those affected will be protected or safeguarded.

“Some may have to be permanently displaced or have the fences to their buildings pulled down or may not be able to access their means of livelihoods, all these people will get compensations from the World Bank,” she said.

Agbeyo said the Lusaka Water Works in Zambia, has also been co-opted into the project for its success and sustainability on how to drive the water system.

Shedding light on the project, a World Bank environmental consultant, Odinakachi Eric, said the institution is committed to reform water sector in Ekiti for the citizens to have access to potable water. He added that areas within Ado Ekiti, the state capital, that would enjoy extension, include satellite towns like Onala, Olorunda, Olorunsogo and other fast-growing communities around the metropolis.

“We are about to move to site and those affected will soon interface with us, depending on how they are affected. But, we are sure none of them will suffer or be cheated for being affected by the construction.”