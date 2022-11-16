From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The World Bank has commended the Enugu State government for an impressive implementation of the Agro-Processing, Production Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Project in the state.

The bank gave the commendation during the opening ceremony of the 9th Implementation Support Mission held in Enugu, yesterday.

Speaking during the event, the World Bank Task Team Lead for APPEALS Project, Manievel Sene, said the state was one of the best performing states undertaking the project in Nigeria in terms of implementation.

He further assured that the bank will continue to partner with the state government to ensure that the project continues to succeed in the state.

In her response, the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Cecilia Ezeilo, who buttressed the importance of APPEALS to farmers in the state, revealed that over 8,520 farmers and SMEs have benefitted from the project.

She said: “Though Enugu State was the last to commence the project, we fought strenuously to ensure that our people benefit maximally from the project.

“So far, the APPEALS Project in Enugu State has empowered 8,520 direct beneficiaries as of this 9th mission. These beneficiaries are categorised into GICs/SMEs totalling 1,700.

“Many farmers in the state have also benefited through capacity training, technology demonstration, construction of aggregation and processing centres and very soon, energy and farm access roads.

On his part, the National Project Coordinator, APPEALS, Alhaji Mohammed Jobdi, explained that the mission was an opportunity to interact with experts on what the state had achieved and address issues facing the project in the state.

Earlier, the Acting State Coordinator, Enugu APPEALS, Ihuoma Eze, said the current project implementation status across the components would be reviewed and opened for advice from the team, noting that it would help to achieve the development objectives of the project.

She added that the APPEALS Project aligns perfectly with the agenda of Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of the state.