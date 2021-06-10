From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government has disclosed that over 54,000 women and youths have been trained by the World Bank to be economically active.

The government also revealed its readiness to reciprocate its achievement recorded in rice production in other products such as onions,sheer-butter and soya beans for exportation purposes.

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who stated this while launching women and youth export development facility, in partnership with Nigeria Export-Import Bank(NEXIM), said, the state has comparative advantage in agriculture over other states.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri, Bagudu said: ‘As you know, Kebbi State is blessed with a population of women who are engaging in rice production and it is now a top talk across the nation due to efforts and support of state governor.

‘The state government is trying to reciprocate the achievement recorded in the rice production into sheer butter, onions and soya beans.’

He added that with the partnership with NEXIM, Kebbi State would start the export of soya beans, shea butter and onions.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Special Adviser to State Governor on Women Development, Hajia Zarau Wali, disclosed that through partnership with the World Bank,over 54,000 women have been trained to be economically active.

According to her, ‘it is also worthy of note, that the state government in partnership with the World Bank empowered 54,000 women to be economically active through the formation of Women Initiative Group in Maiyama, Ngaski and Argungu local government areas.’

She explained that more women and youths, especially in the rural areas, are actively involved in the production of rice, sheer butter, onions and water melon stressed that they are capable of feeding the nation and exporting the products if they were properly guided.

Wali urged NEXIM to include in their programmes mode of processing and packages of perishable products during their training session for women and youths.

Earlier the Managing Director and Chief Executive, Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Mr Abba Bello, commended the state government over it investment on rice production in the state which has increased the IGR of the state.

‘Let me commend the investment drive in the state by your administration, particularly the Rice Revolution, which recently led to the unveiling of the rice pyramid as well as the cassava-based ethanol project with huge prospects for production of biofuel and renewable energy.

‘Your efforts in this direction have not only contributed to the significant increase in the Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) but have also positively impacted the socio-economic indices particularly in the areas of jobs creation and sustainable development.’