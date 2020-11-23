Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The World Bank through the Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP) has urged the Governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to establish Rural Road Maintenance Fund (RRF) for proper monitoring and maintenance of rural roads in the state.

The National Coordinator of RAMP, Mr Ubandoma Ularamu, who said this during a stakeholders’ workshop for the dissemination and adoption of Low Volume Road Manuals (LVRM) in Enugu noted that it will help the state secure participation in other projects of the bank.

“We advise that Enugu State endeavour to address institutionalisation of rural roads maintenance by creating Rural Roads maintenance Fund (RRF) to enable the state ensure sustainability of its numerous network of rural roads.

“This will propel the state towards participating in Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), which is an upcoming programme of the World Bank and its development partners,’’ Ularamu said.

He noted that henceforth the LVRM manual would be used as a guide for engineers and other stakeholders in designing and maintaining rural roads in Enugu State and Nigeria in general.

In his address, Enugu State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi said his administration was determined to bring speedy development to the rural areas in the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, Ugwuanyi commended the World Bank and the French Development Agency for their commitment in improving the life of the people of the state, especially its rural dwellers.

“This administration is ready to key into the next phase of RAMP, which is the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), in order to sustain rural development in the state,’’ he said.

On his part, the Project Coordinator, Enugu State RAMP, Mr Chinedu Ugwu, disclosed that RAMP had completed 330km of rural roads out of 385.42 km of rural roads targeted for construction and rehabilitation across various communities in the state in its first and second phase.